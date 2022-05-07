“Everything that is happening today is quite different from the processes that took place in 2020. after November 9, as in 2021, when there were elections. “I compare this struggle with the Artsakh movement, where people gathered for one idea, as a result of which the Soviet Union, represented by the Communist Party, the KGB, could do nothing against the movement, and the movement eventually won.”

Touching upon the ongoing protest actions in Armenia, media expert Tigran Kocharyan expressed such an opinion in a conversation with “Fact”. “People come here for an idea, not for a leader, for a party. And if it is easy to work against leaders, parties, then it is difficult to work against such movements. It is impossible to divide here: man came for Artsakh, for Armenia. What other idea should you offer to those people, Armenia or Artsakh? We see that, regardless of the weather conditions, the number of people participating in the marches is only increasing, it is impossible to fight against them. People come voluntarily for the sake of Artsakh. “They come realizing that Nikol Pashinyan’s staying in power every day poses a problem not only for the security of Artsakh, but of the whole of Armenia,” our interlocutor said.

For Tigran Kocharyan, the reaction of the authorities these days was a bit unexpected. “Both the police and the government react very inadequately to all this. I do not remember a single case since 2020, when the NSS, the police and the prosecutor’s office warned about any provocations, such a struggle was waged against the opposition. In popular parlance, there is an impression that the opposition is afraid of the government. Inadequate, hysterical applause in the National Assembly, the atrocities of the red and white berets testify to only one thing: the authorities are really quite scared. The indicator of the mentioned was the huge number of policemen and police equipment, including near the NA building, when Nikol Pashinyan came to participate in the NA-Government question and answer session. “

Our interlocutor thinks that the situation, in any case, will be resolved quickly, and the government will resign soon. To the observation that, nevertheless, there are opposite assertions, that is, because in the case of this government the situation is different, in particular, taking into account the damages caused, there is no way back. Kocharyan responded. “It is clear that they will not go so easily, everything is expected from them, starting from provocations. In any case, they calculated their steps. But the opposition of 2018 and this time are different. The current opposition knows why it came out. He left for the sake of the homeland. In other words, most of the people gathered here are pro-state, pro-national. And in 2018, yes, the people came out and supported, but the opposition leaders of that time were stateless, anti-national elements. “By deceiving people, lying to people and using social issues in particular, they came to power to hand over Armenia and Artsakh.”

Anna BADALYAN

