Tigran Balayan: New humanitarian disaster is imminent: an appeal to the international partners – Panorama

Ambassador of Armenia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the OPCW Tigran Balayan has actually authored an article in Nederlands Dagblad paper on the current escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Panorama am provides the post in its totality in English listed below:

“While the rest of the world is attempting to address the coronavirus crisis and its effects on July 12 the militaries of Azerbaijan, after weapons shelling, tried to dominate Armenian border posts. There was a great deal of damage and sixteen lives lost on both sides. This was a clear offense of the trilateral truce concluded in 1994.

This ceasefire ended the war in between Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh, which was supported byArmenia Almost 4 year war had actually preceded, with 35,000 eliminated. Azerbaijan began that war in reaction to the objective of the individuals of Nagorno Karabakh to reunite withArmenia In 1921 it was separated from Armenia and provided to Azerbaijan by Soviet leader Stalin.

The weapons violence is likewise an infraction of the international humanitarian law, since it targeted civilian facilities, consisting of towns and houses have actually been shelled and straight threaten lives.

Armenia has actually made many efforts to draw the attention of other nations to the risk of big- scale violence and required instant action. Nevertheless, the discussed justification of the militaries of Azerbaijan to destabilize the scenario on the border came as a surprise for the international neighborhood The indications, nevertheless, were apparent. Azerbaijan dealt with a monetary (licences of 4 banks were withdrawed) and political crisis, including hard action versus the opposition. Also dramatically decreasing oil rates and the nation struggled with the pandemic.

Borders were closed, so Azeris in some cases were stuck a couple of meters far from the nationwide border and rejected gain access to to their homeland. In this scenario, the Azerbaijani authorities stepped up their rhetoric, even releasing claims about the area ofArmenia Also big scale military workouts were held (with more than 10,000 soldiers) in the border location. All this to sidetrack the attention of the public from the numerous crises and demonstration of the population on taking on COVID-19

The disregard of human lives and lack of any obligation of one’s action is clearly revealed in the declaration of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan:“Armenia should not forget that our rockets are directed to its Nuclear Power plant, and we can fire them causing a catastrophe for Armenia” Azerbaijan has actually been stating for many years that the nuclear reactor presents a hazard to the surrounding location, however professionals of the International Atomic Energy Agency think about the plant as safe.

Another distressing element is the intriguing function of Turkey in which the greatest political and military leaders honestly motivate usage of force and assure all possible assistance in an ultimate war versusArmenia Erdogan states: “We will never ever leave our bro, Azerbaijan, alone. We will support Azerbaijan till the end.”.

Fighter airplanes and espionage drones have actually been flying in current days above the unilaterally closed border in between Turkey andArmenia In assistance of Azerbaijan, Turkey closed its border with Armenia throughout the war in1993 The supply of arms to Azerbaijan has actually likewise magnified: a harmful habits of a NATO member state that has actually not been condemned by its allies.

Further augmentation of this dispute and its ultimate growth will just lead to a humanitarian disaster with fatal victims and refugee circulations.

The message of Armenia is unquestionable: There is no option to a tranquil settlement.

We stay dedicated to this and are dealing with de- escalation and on an environment, which promotes peace. The international neighborhood must support this story and advise all sides to enhance the 1994 ceasefire program, concur to the proposition on implementation of the OSCE keeps track of along the trenches, in addition to develop an OSCE investigative system into supposed ceasefire offenses. Only in this method an enduring peace will remain in the sight.

