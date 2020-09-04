Tigran Avinyan to be freed of his duties as Commander in charge of the emergency regime – Panorama

Once the draft legislation of quarantine participate in force, operation the of the Commandant’s Office in charge of the regime of the state of emergency in Armenia will be stopped, Deputy Minister of Justice Rafik Grigoryan mentioned on Friday at parliament.

The declaration came at an argument of Armenian legislators going over the draft costs on quarantine that would enable the authorities to impose quarantine in the nation without once again extending the coronavirus stateof emergency Earlier, in the early morning, the costs gotten 80 elect and 28 versus in the very first reading.

As Grigoryan notified as soon as the legislations participates in force, the institute of the Commandant’s Office will be liquified. According to the costs, in case of the spread of transmittable illness, break outs and emergency situations in Armenia, provincial guvs, the Yerevan mayor and the prime minister might state quarantine at the idea of the authorized state body in healthcare.

“The legislation imagines number of procedures and activities. In case of quarantine, an unique regime for entry and exit from the quarantine zone can be developed. The Law on the State Border might imagine short-term constraint or suspension of the state interaction, constraint of the complimentary motion of individuals and transport, set procedures of tracking, …