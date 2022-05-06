“The situation is very difficult not only in Armenia. “Nobody knows how the events will develop after May 9, 10,” “Armenia at the crossroads. The challenges and opportunities of sovereignty, identity and opportunities, “said Tigran Avagyan, former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

According to him, the only opportunity left is to conduct military mobilization in Russia. “And if Russia makes a decision after that mobilization, we will have a large-scale war, not only in Eastern Europe. According to experts, Russia is preparing to send about a million conscripts to various military installations, to send all that force against Ukraine. Given the fact that the Russians have no proper equipment, no logistics, no food, no weapons, they will simply transport people to Ukraine, send them against the Ukrainian army to sacrifice themselves in order to gain some victory. »:

Tigran Avagyan thinks that in two weeks Ukraine will be stronger. “And Russia, if it does not use nuclear weapons, will lose that war. That is why the mobilization that Russia wants to carry out unprepared people, people who will be armed with old machine guns, will not give anything, will not change the situation on the front line. But the war will be bigger, it will last for 2-3 months. If Russia does not make that decision, defeat will come sooner. But the Russian leadership can not be defeated, it is equal to the death sentence for the Russian president. That’s why, in my opinion, they will announce that mobilization either on the 9th of the month or on the 10th of the month. “

Referring to the situation in Armenia, Tigran Avagyan said that Armenia can not resist the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance without allies. “In this situation, it is necessary to carry out serious diplomatic work with the West. When I speak of the West, I mean the Anglo-Saxon countries – America, Canada, Great Britain, Australia. Neither Germany nor France can be a guarantee for Armenia, nor did they exist a hundred years ago, when we lost Cilicia, the same now. That is why Azerbaijan will definitely try to take advantage of this situation, when Russia weakens, it will attack. And now the most important thing is to understand what forces the Armenian world has in the military arena, what forces it can accumulate to defend the territory of the current Republic of Armenia. ”

Photo from Facebook page.

Ami CHICHAKYAN