Tigran Abrahamyan; Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are in transformation after July battles in Tavush – Panorama

The joint drills of Turkish and Azerbaijan Armed Forces have continued since the July border clashes in Tavush region, Tigran Abrahamyan, the Head of ‘Henaket’ Analytical Center notes. In Abrahamyan’s words, the major phase of the military exercises took place from July 29 to August 13, However, joint military trainings under different names and drills of various scale have taken place since then.

“It is true that the scale of those activities, the number of military equipment and troops involved are not often revealed and sometimes exaggerated, however, the fact is that Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are transforming after the July battles. Those relations have entered into a phase of deeper cooperation and development,” Abrahamyan said.

The expert’s conclusions are based on not only the fact of joint military exercises but also deepening cooperation and intensified talks in the economic sector.