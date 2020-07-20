Tigran Abrahamyan: The war is not over, we should be ready for the next attack – Panorama

The war is not over and we don’t know when it may resume, how it may go and what scope it may have, Tigran Abrahamyan, former advisor to Artsakh President wrote on Facebook.
“This should not, however, keep us from analyzing our mistakes, the vulnerable points and eliminate all obstacles toward solution of our global military task,” Abrahamyan said, adding this requires preparation and readiness for a worse scenario.
