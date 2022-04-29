“It’s an honor I have»Alliance: Deputy:, The Facebook post of Tigran Abrahamyan, former advisor to the Artsakh President

Today, the President of Azerbaijan referred to the process of delimitation / demarcation of the borders with Armenia, noting that there is no specific map on the basis of which an agreement on borders with Armenia will be signed in the future.

The latter noted that the history and maps that existed after the sovietization of the South Caucasus should be taken as a basis, but should not be based on a single map.

As an example, Ali pointed out that according to the 1920 map, “Yerevan and Zangezur were in the territory of Azerbaijan, and Armenia had no border with Iran.”

The “peace agenda” of Armenia and Azerbaijan is already clear, isn’t it?

In addition to distorting history, Azerbaijan has decided to build its own policy selectively, to take the most favorable circumstances for Azerbaijan from maps of different times, to settle all disputed issues in the uncertainty of maps within the framework of its superstitious approaches and the threat of force.

By the way, during the Pashinyan-Arayik Harutyunyan meeting held today, the Artsakh President mentioned that the Artsakh Armenians accept the “peace agenda”.

Maybe I am an incorrigible optimist, but I hope that Harutyunyan’s statement on behalf of the Artsakh Armenians on the “peace agenda” is not within the framework of Pashinyan and Ali’s ideas, is based on the recent joint statement of the Artsakh parliament, and more specifically on the approach that Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan.