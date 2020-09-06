Tigers Place Niko Goodrum On 10-Day Injured List

The Tigers have placed shortstop Niko Goodrum on the 10-day injured list due to a right oblique strain. The placement is retroactive to September 2. Infielder Sergio Alcantara has been recalled from the Tigers’ alternate training site to take Goodrum’s spot on the active roster.

After impressing as a super-utilityman in his first two seasons in Detroit, Goodrum has exclusively played shortstop this season with rather mixed results. In the field, Goodrum has been more than solid, with an +8.7 UZR/150 and +2 Defensive Runs Saved in 248 innings at shortstop that backs up his similar numbers at the position (over 326 2/3 innings) in 2019.

At the plate, however, Goodrum has hit only .186/.264/.381 over 129 PA — a big step down from his unspectacular but serviceable .247/.318/.427 slash line over 964 PA in 2018-19. The switch-hitting Goodrum is posting similar hard-contact numbers from 2019, but there is much more swing-and-miss in his game, as his strikeout rate has ballooned from 29.2% in 2019 to 38.8% in 2020.

Manager Ron Gardenhire suggested (to the Detroit News’ Chris McCosky and other media) that Goodrum could potentially only hit right-handed for the remainder of the year, as the oblique only bothers the shortstop when he swings from the left side. Given the lingering nature of…