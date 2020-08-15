Tigers Place Ivan Nova On Injured List

Detroit Tigers’ starter Ivan Nova is headed to the 10-day injured list with ideal triceps muscles tendinitis,the team announced Right- hander Anthony Castro has actually been remembered to fill the lineup area.

Nova, 29, was generated this winter season to supply a veteran and dependable existence in the rotation. The Tigers are flush with rotation potential customers– Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, amongst them– however in the near-term, Detroit wished to dependability to accompany injury-bitten and/or irregular arms like Jordan Zimmermann, Daniel Norris, andMichael Fulmer Nova is off to a rough start, going 1-1 with a 8.53 ERA/6.34 FIP through 4 starts.

It’s not yet clear who will enter Nova’s area in the rotation. Dario Agrazal is not most likely to be the person,per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com The Tigers aren’t most likely to require to call a replacement up until Tuesday or Wednesday’s video game.Fans and experts alike will be confident that Mize gets the call here, however the Tigers have actually revealed an unwillingness to raise their leading rotation potential customers.