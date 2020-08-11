Tigers Place C.J. Cron On Injured List

The Tigers have actually put initially baseman C.J. Cron on the 10- day injured list, per a club statement. Infielder Willi Castro was remembered to take the open lineup area.

The company states that Cron has actually been detected with a left knee sprain. It stays to be seen if there’s any higher damage to the joint.

Cron left last night’s video game after trying to field a liner. The 30- year-old left the field gingerly. Hopefully he has actually prevented considerable damage.

The Tigers discover themselves in competitive position a couple weeks into the season, thanks in no little part to contributions from their brand-new very first bagger. Cron has actually kipped down a.190/.346/.548 batting line in 52 plate looks. Despite the sub-Mendoza batting average, that benefits a 146 wRC+.