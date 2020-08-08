Tiger Woods won’t blame his new putter for his poor performance on the greens

SAN FRANCISCO– Tiger Woods didn’t appear to have any interest in rejecting his new Scotty Cameron after another poor putting performance Saturday at the PGA Championship.

Following his 2nd successive round of 2-over 72 at TPC Harding Park, Woods described that it’s not the new putter that’s the issue today; it’s the gamer.

“It’s about reading the greens. I just haven’t hit the putts hard enough. My feel and what I’m seeing just aren’t matching up,” he stated. “As I stated today, I did a lot more work on uphill putts on the putting green to ensure I balance out that on the golf course, and [it’s] still the very same outcome.”

“The same result” was another 31- putt day that left Woods connected for 61 st following his 3rd round.

Woods’s new Scotty model has adjustable weights in the sole and a shaft that is is a little longer than the one in his famous Newport 2 GSS that he’s used throughout 14 of his 15 majors success. The longer shaft is implied to minimize pain in the back, permitting him to practice more.

Woods appeared to dismiss a capacity putter modification for Sunday’s last round.

“If I hit the putts hard enough, I’m making them,” he stated.