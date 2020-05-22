Tiger Woods will be Ryder Cup captain in 2022, hints Kevin Na | Golf News





Tiger Woods might be Ryder Cup captain in Italy

Kevin Na has actually gone down a large tip that Tiger Woods will be the following UNITED STATES Ryder Cup captain, when the competitors is played in Italy in 2022.

In a meeting with Sky Sports News the globe No 30 stated it was his goal to make this year’s group in Whistling Straits when he unintentionally allowed the huge pet cat out of the bag.

Kevin Na urged he ‘listened to rumours’ regarding Woods being captain in 2022

“My goal is to make the Ryder Cup team this year, and I know the following Ryder Cup is in Italy and the captain I believe is Tiger Woods, so that’s another thing that I’m looking forward to.”

Upon knowing that he might have allow slide a key, Na backpedalled. “I heard rumours! Am I starting a rumour? That’s what I heard. Am I not supposed to say anything? I don’t know, I’ve heard rumours! I won’t tell you who I heard them from, but it wasn’t from him. It was from one of his friends!”

Woods captained the UNITED STATES to success in the Presidents Cup in Australia lastDecember His precursor 2 years previously was Steve Stricker, that is Ryder Cup captain this year in his house state of Wisconsin.

Na was dissatisfied to directly lose out on making Woods’ group for Royal Melbourne at the end of in 2015, and also claims he’s been unfortunate with Ryder Cup certification in the past.

“One year I ended up second, second, third in the initial 3 occasions yet due to the fact that it was in the Fall I really did not obtain any type of factors for it. The exact same point this year; I won the Shriners Hospital Open [in October 2019] and also despite the fact that that’s the 4th competition of the period it does not count in the direction of the Ryder Cup factors. So timing-wise it hasn’t benefited me, yet I’m still rather young, I still have time!”

Should he receive Stricker’s group in September, he has no appointments regarding the opportunity of playing behind shut doors.

Woods captained the UNITED STATES to Presidents Cup splendor in December

“I’d be delighted to tee it up. It’s still an honour, you’re still betting your nation, the entire globe is seeing. Yes, you would not have that exact same ambience and also the ambience at a Ryder Cup is simply amazing, yet I would certainly still be honoured to play.

“That said, pushing it to 2021 isn’t actually a bad idea. We can get the fans going and we can have back-to-back years of Ryder Cup, that would be very cool.”

Na will be the protecting champ when the PGA returns to after a three-month respite on June 11 th with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Texas.

Na simply lost out on playing under Woods in Australia

The 36- year-old claims he has some problems regarding going back to competition activity, yet is positive the PGA Tour are doing every little thing to maintain gamers secure.

“As a safeguarding champ I need to be there. But I can claim ‘I do not really feel comfy, I do not wish to play’ and also I do not assume anybody’s mosting likely to claim anything versus that.

“Are there some problems that I have?Yes Obviously hopping on a trip is a worry. If I do check favorable and also I can not go anywhere for 2 weeks, I can not see my family members for 2 weeks, that’s mosting likely to be unpleasant.

Na will be protecting champ when the PGA Tour returns at Colonial Country Club

“The PGA Tour want to make this perfect, they want to make sure that nobody gets sick. All it takes is one player, one caddie, one member of staff to get severely sick and they’ve got to pull the plug.”

Na likewise has a good deal of compassion for PGA Tour gamers living beyond the United States, that under present regulation will need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in America,

” I comprehend what the international gamers are really feeling. If you’re overseas, you need to come, quarantine and also allow’s claim you most likely to the competition and also you check favorable – or these examinations are not 100 percent exact, you might have an incorrect favorable.

“You can’t play the tournament, you flew all the way to the US, you’re quarantined for another 14 days and you’ve got to go back home! It’s a nightmare. I know it’s a small percentage, but it could happen.”