Tiger Woods watching his back as he preps for cool PGA Championship

The heat isn’t anticipated to sneak above 70 degrees today at the PGA Championship, and Tiger Woods understands that isn’t perfect weather condition for his surgically fixed back.

The cooler, wet conditions imply longer warmups, much shorter drives– and more layers.

“When it’s cooler like this, I just make sure that my core stays warm, layering up properly,” stated Woods, dressed Tuesday in a gray sweatshirt. “I know I won’t have the same range of motion as I would back home in Florida where it’s 95 every day. That’s just the way it is.”

Woods has actually been troubled by back concerns in each of his past 2 starts. At the Genesis Invitational in February, he experienced back tightness while ending up last amongst those who made it, then avoided 3 set up starts due to the fact that he wasn’t physically all set. Though he stated he would have been fit enough for his Masters defense in April, Woods didn’t play once again up until last month’s MemorialTournament With a fast turn-around in between the very first 2 rounds, Woods when again felt stiff in the 2nd round, shot 76 and hardly made it, eventually connecting for 40 th

Woods captured a break today at the PGA Championship, with a longer healing time in between his 11: 33 a.m. ET tee time Thursday prior to he goes out once again at 4: 58 …