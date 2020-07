Tiger Woods has actually chosen to remain of next week’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational to get ready for a hectic surface to the PGA Tour season.

In a brief declaration on Twitter, Woods stated: “Disappointed to miss @WGCFedEx, but doing what I think is best to prepare me for the @PGAChampionship and upcoming FedExCup Playoffs.”

More to follow …