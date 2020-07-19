Tiger Woods takes positives from PGA Tour return at The Memorial | Golf News





Tiger Woods published a tied-40th finish at the Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods said there have been lots of positives to take from his competing return at the Memorial Tournament, despite the fact that refused to verify when he will certainly next first tee it up once more on the PGA Tour.

Woods’ look at Muirfield Village had been his 1st PGA Tour start considering that February because of injury and after that the coronavirus pandemic, and posted a new final-round 76 to end typically the week tied-40th.

The 44-year-old manufactured the weekend break on the slice mark following rounds associated with 71 plus 76, along with Woods coordinating those somme in difficult scoring circumstances over the ultimate two days to complete on half a dozen over.

Woods was generating just their fourth look since succeeding the Zozo Championship inside October

“It was nice to get my feet wet and compete and play again,” Woods said. “Tough, tough circumstances to start out the first week back again, Thursday plus Sunday. But it was great to get the as well as the circulation of contending again.

“I failed to putt properly, I failed to feel comfortable participating in break. I’ve been in Florida playing Bermuda and viewing minimal split, so being released here plus playing 10, 12 ft of split was a little bit different and some thing I’m gonna have to get utilized to.

“I think I need to work on my putting a bit and clean that up. But as far as my swing goes, it felt good. I was able to hit good shots. Friday was a bit off physically, but overall for my first week back, it was a lot, a lot of positives.”

Woods used up a 35-footer at typically the opening opening but fallen a shot at the fourth and after that followed a new three-putt double-bogey from 12 feet at the 7th with 3 bogeys in the next 4 holes.

Woods came into typically the week because world No 14

The previous world No 1 holed a 20-footer at typically the par-three 16th and made one more birdie from a similar length at the following, only to skip a five-footer to save equal footing at the final.

“These were some of the more difficult conditions I’ve played in a long time,” Woods described. “Today typically the golf course received quick and also fast, it had been hard to get typically the ball close up.

“It’s probably simply because quick because I’ve observed in quite some time. It’s been a while since coming from had circumstances this speedy, but this is one way Jack [Nicklaus] loves this. It’s merely whether or not Mother Nature enables it.

Nicklaus (right) serves the event inside Ohio

“It’s difficult, but it’s not over the top. Good shots are going to be rewarded and bad shots are going to be severely punished.”

Woods has but to invest in playing once more before the PGA Championship at TPC Harding park the following month, with the 15-time major champ having the accessibility to appearing at typically the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational the week ahead of the opening significant of the 12 months.

When asked regardless of whether he required ‘more reps’ before on the way to San Francisco next month, Woods: “Competitive reps or more reps? More reps, yes. I definitely need more reps.”