Tiger Woods set to miss out on Tour Championship after poor finish at Olympia Fields | Golf News

Woods predicted to drop to 65th in the FedExCup standings, with just the leading 30 advancing to Atlanta next week
By Keith Jackson
Last Updated: 30/08/20 1:10 am
Tiger Woods is practically specific to play his last round of the season on Sunday after his Tour Championship hopes successfully ended on day 3 in Chicago.
Woods requires a top-four finish to make the 30-man field for the PGA Tour season ending at East Lake next week, however he now requires something unique to accomplish that following a third-round 72 at the BMW Championship.
The 44-year-old made an appealing start with birdies at the 3rd and …