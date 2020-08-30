Tiger Woods set to miss out on Tour Championship after poor finish at Olympia Fields | Golf News





Tiger Woods is 10 over par after 54 holes

Tiger Woods is practically specific to play his last round of the season on Sunday after his Tour Championship hopes successfully ended on day 3 in Chicago.

Woods requires a top-four finish to make the 30-man field for the PGA Tour season ending at East Lake next week, however he now requires something unique to accomplish that following a third-round 72 at the BMW Championship.

The 44-year-old made an appealing start with birdies at the 3rd and …