Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy paired together for 14th time in Round 3 of Northern Trust

NORTON, Mass.– It’s a dream playoff circumstance for the PGA Tour, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy paired together Saturday at The Northern Trust.

Too bad they’re in the 3rd group off in the early morning, at 8:30 a.m. ET– and a lots shots off the lead.

The Northern Trust: Full- field ratings|Full protection

Current FedExCup points standings

It’ll be the very first time they have actually been paired in a 3rd round considering that the 2013 U.S.Open Their last weekend pairing in a stroke-play occasion was the last round of the 2018 Tour Championship, when Woods beat McIlroy, 71-74, on his method to winning for the 80 th time onTour They likewise went head to head in the quarterfinals of the 2019 WGC-Match Play, another Woods triumph. Woods won the Masters less than a month later on.

In all, this will be the 14 th competition in which they have actually played together, either as a two-ball or threesome. In those conferences, McIlroy holds a small scoring edge: 69.82 to 70.05.

Through 2 rounds at TPC Boston, Woods and McIlroy are at 3- under 139, 12 shots behind Dustin Johnson.