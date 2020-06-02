Tiger Woods releases statement on George Floyd’s death and protests

The star golfer launched a statement on Twitter saying his coronary heart goes out to Floyd’s household and “all of us who are hurting right now.”
He added that he has “always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement.”
“They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force,” Woods mentioned. “This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line.”
Woods condemned protests turning violent, saying he remembered the Los Angeles riots.
The riots over 5 days within the spring of 1992 adopted the acquittal of 4 white Los Angeles Police Department officers within the beating of black motorist Rodney King in 1991.
“We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in,” Woods mentioned. “I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society.”
Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James are also among the many athletes who’ve both launched statements, made social media posts or written concerning the protests and why they’ve struck a nerve in America.