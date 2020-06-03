Tiger Woods quiz: How much do you remember about his five Masters victories? | Golf News



















0:30



Don’t miss our particular Tiger Woods documentary at 9pm on June 5 on Sky Documentaries

Don’t miss our particular Tiger Woods documentary at 9pm on June 5 on Sky Documentaries

Ahead of a brand new documentary reflecting on Tiger Woods’ return to main success, take a look at how much you can remember about his five Masters victories.

Get the very best costs and e-book a spherical at one among 1,700 programs throughout the UK & Ireland

“Tiger Woods: Back” premiers on Sky Documentaries on Friday June 5 and follows the previous world No 1’s journey from struggles and uncertainty to a history-defining win on the 2019 Masters.

Woods stays defending champion at Augusta National after final yr’s one-shot victory, which got here on the venue the place he gained his maiden main title in record-breaking vogue 22 years earlier.

The Masters Film – 2019 Woods Live on

The 44-year-old is a five-time recipient of the Green Jacket, having additionally gained the normal opening main of the yr in 2001, 2002 and 2005, placing him second within the all-time Augusta standings and one behind Jack Nicklaus’ tally of six Masters victories.

Woods’ most up-to-date Masters win was his 15th main title and silenced many doubters who feared he may now not compete towards the world’s greatest, with the documentary utilizing never-seen-before footage and a number of unique interviews to look at that rise again to the highest.

2:45 From his 1997 Masters victory to claiming his 15th main title in 2019, we glance again at the very best moments from Tiger Woods’ five wins at Augusta National From his 1997 Masters victory to claiming his 15th main title in 2019, we glance again at the very best moments from Tiger Woods’ five wins at Augusta National

To whet your appetitive for the brand new movie premiering on the Sky Documentaries, take a look at your information of Woods’ Masters success in our quickfire quiz!