Tiger Woods quiz: How much do you remember about his five Masters victories? | Golf News

“Tiger Woods: Back” premiers on Sky Documentaries on Friday June 5
Ahead of a brand new documentary reflecting on Tiger Woods’ return to main success, take a look at how much you can remember about his five Masters victories.
“Tiger Woods: Back” premiers on Sky Documentaries on Friday June 5 and follows the previous world No 1’s journey from struggles and uncertainty to a history-defining win on the 2019 Masters.
Woods stays defending champion at Augusta National after final yr’s one-shot victory, which got here on the venue the place he gained his maiden main title in record-breaking vogue 22 years earlier.
The 44-year-old is a five-time recipient of the Green Jacket, having additionally gained the normal opening main of the yr in 2001, 2002 and 2005, placing him second within the all-time Augusta standings and one behind Jack Nicklaus’ tally of six Masters victories.
Woods’ most up-to-date Masters win was his 15th main title and silenced many doubters who feared he may now not compete towards the world’s greatest, with the documentary utilizing never-seen-before footage and a number of unique interviews to look at that rise again to the highest.
