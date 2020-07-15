Tiger Woods praises ‘fantastic’ Black Lives Matter movement

Speaking ahead of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, Woods believes that the BLM movement is really a way to move society forward in its search for equality.

“I think change is fantastic,” he said in a press conference. “As long as we make changes without hurting the innocent — and regrettably that has happened, hopefully it does not happen in the foreseeable future — but a movement and change is fantastic.

“That’s how society develops. That’s how we grow. That’s how we move forward. That’s how we have fairness. Unfortunately, we’ve lost innocent lives along the way, and hopefully we don’t lose any more in the future as we move to a much better place socially.”

‘A silent and different world’ Woods confirmed on July 9 he would be playing in his first PGA Tour event for five months, having last played at the Genesis Invitational in February. The 15-time major winner took part in ‘The Match II ‘ in May, a charity golf match featuring himself and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Held in Florida, US, without fans, the match was the most-watched golf telecast in the real history of cable. With golf tournaments returning without fans in attendance to avoid the spread of Covid-19, playing without spectators at the Memorial tournament will undoubtedly be “a silent and different world” for Woods. “I’m used to having so many people around me or even touch me, going from green to tee,” the 44-year-old said. “That’s something that I looked at and said, ‘Well, I’m really not quite comfortable with that, that whole idea. Let’s see how it plays out first and let’s see how the TOUR has played out, how they’ve started, and I feel that I’m comfortable enough to come back out here and play again, and I’m excited to do it.'” Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos Joining Woods in Ohio will be world no.1 Rory McIlroy, five-time major champion Phil Mickelson, 2018 Memorial champion Bryson DeChambeau and major winners Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia. And while that he commended the safety measures the Tour have put in place, Woods admits that traveling to a tournament remains a “risk.” “That’s the risk that I’m taking, the risk we’re all taking now,” Woods, who is one victory shy of a record-breaking 83 PGA Tour victories, said. “The Tour did a fantastic job to protect us and to ensure we’re all safe. But it’s now a risk that you are taking when you are outside your home and around individuals that you do not know where they are and what they’ve been doing. “But the screening and testing we’ve done, the protection we’ve tried to implement on the Tour have shown that we’ve had to make adjustments, but it’s a risk I’m willing to take.”





