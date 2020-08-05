Tiger Woods potentially plotting a putter change just in time for PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO– Tiger Woods appears set to make a uncommon putter turn on Thursday when the PGA Championship starts at TPC Harding Park.

Woods has actually been practicing today with a various variation of the Scotty Cameron Newport II putter he’s utilized for a bulk of his profession, one that permits him to change the weighting; it is likewise longer.

Steve Stricker, who for many years has actually offered Woods aid with his putting, played a nine-hole practice round with Woods at Harding Park on Wednesday and liked what he saw.

2 Related

“I asked him about the putter switch,” stated Stricker, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain who helped Woods at the Presidents Cup in 2015. “It’s essentially the exact same putter with a bit more versatility. He’s able to change the weights around a bit, however the length is the distinction.

“He’s got a little more length on there, and that’s just so he can practice a little bit more without back pain. That’s what excites him the most is that he was able to put in a lot of time with this putter, and watching him putt, it looked exactly the same to me. He rolled the ball great.”

Woods got to Harding Park on Sunday and played an 18- hole practice round. He played 9 holes Monday, practiced on the variety and putting green on Tuesday and played another 9 holesWednesday After playing, he returned to the putting green for more work.

The Scotty Cameron design Woods has actually utilized for most of his profession has a little its own famous status. He initially put it in play …