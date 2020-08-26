Tiger Woods: ‘No Reason’ Phil Mickelson Can’t Win Every Week on Senior Tour

Phil Mickelson is putting on a program today in his PGA Tour Champions launching– and Tiger Woods has actually taken notification.

“(He’s) playing unbelievable golf,” Woods stated Wednesday at the BMW Championship, where he’s amongst the leading 69 gamers still staying in the FedExCup race. “He said he’s been close to playing well.”

Indeed, Mickelson, who was bounced from the playoffs after a missed out on cut at The Northern Trust, registered for today’s Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, his very first start on the over-50 circuit. Through 2 rounds Mickelson was at 17-under 125, one shot off the 36-hole tour scoring record.

“He was already one of the longest hitters out here (on the PGA Tour),” Woods stated, “and now he goes to where he’s going to get a big benefit off the tee. But you need to benefit from that chance off the tee. His wedge video game is off the charts, every wedge in there he’s going to put it within 10, 15 feet each and every time. Hole those, get momentum and keep it going.

“There’s no reason why he can’t win every event he plays out there. He’s got such a big advantage over the rest of the field just with sheer length.”