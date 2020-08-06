Tiger Woods missed fairways but not opportunities to open the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods had not opened a major championship with a round in the 60s since 2014, when he started The Open with a 69 at Royal Liverpool. On Thursday, in the first round of the PGA Championship, it didn’t look as if this was going to be the day he broke the streak.

During one stretch, he missed five consecutive fairways. And the rough at TPC Harding Park is thick enough to cause problems. Yet there was Woods, finding ways to salvage pars and sneak in a few birdies. A round that could have easily been 74 or 75 turned into 2-under 68. So instead of being a nonfactor, Woods is in the mix after his opening round.

His day started on the 10th hole. Here’s how it all went down:

No. 10: Par 5, 562 Yards

ESPN.com Tiger Woods opens with birdie … but it was an adventure. Drive misses fairway left. Tries to drill 3-wood, misses way, way right. Then he flips a wedge to 10 feet and makes the putt. Hey, it doesn’t have be pretty if it all adds up to a 4 on a par 5.

Score: Birdie

Total for the day: 1 under

No. 11: Par 3, 200 Yards

ESPN.com While No. 10, Tiger Woods’ first hole of the day, was a thrill ride, he eased his way to a ho-hum par at the 11th. Tee shot to 20 feet, two putts, par 3.

Score: Par

Total for the day: 1 under

No. 12: Par 4, 494 Yards