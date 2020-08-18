Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas get sneak peek at U.S. Open site Winged Foot

Tiger Woods starts his playoff push today at The Northern Trust, however he’s likewise got one eye on next month’s U.S. Open.

Prior to stopping at TPC Boston for the very first of the 3 playoff occasions, Woods and Justin Thomas were spotted Monday early morning at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York.

Thomas, the present FedExCup points leader, and Woods,No 49, were getting in some practice ahead of the year’s 2nd significant champion. The U.S. Open will occurSept 17-20, postponed 3 months since of the coronavirus pandemic and to be staged without fans.

Woods has actually contended in 2 significant championsat Winged Foot He connected for 29 th at the 1997 PGA Championship and missed out on the cut at the 2006 U.S. Open, in his go back to competitors following the death of his dad.

Woods connected for 37th in the year’s very first significant, the PGA Championship, 2 weeks earlier.