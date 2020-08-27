Tiger Woods is coming to the Ozarks as his first public golf course opens

Instead, it’s the house of the first public golf course designed by Woods– based in Ridgedale, Missouri near the Ozark Mountains– which will play host to a Ryder Cup- design worldwide charity match as its drape raiser.

The Payne’s Valley Cup will happen at Big Cedar Lodge’s Payne’s Valley Course and will be objected to in between Team United States vs. Team Europe on September 22, 3 days prior to the Ryder Cup– which was held off since of the coronavirus pandemic– was arranged to happen.

Woods is partnered with Justin Thomas on Team United States and the set will deal with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy who comprise Team Europe.

All 4 rivals have actually been worldNo Ones, are significant champs, have actually won the FedExCup and have actually become part of triumphant Ryder Cup groups.

READ: How Brendon Todd came in from the cold to grab himself a slice of the action on PGA Tour “Payne’s Valley is the first public golf course that I have designed. I couldn’t be prouder of how it turned out,” said Woods “It was an honor for me and my TGR Design team to work with Johnny Morris and Big Cedar Lodge on this spectacular golf course. I am thrilled that it will be featured during the Payne’s Valley Cup.” Payne’s Valley is called after Payne Stewart, the Hall of Fame golf enthusiast and Ozarks local who passed away in 1999. “The awesome charm …

