Tiger Woods headlines Ryder Cup-style charity match at Big Cedar Lodge

With the Ryder Cup held off, Tiger Woods and 3 other previous worldNo 1’s are stepping up to fill deep space.

Woods will partner with Justin Thomas to handle Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in the Payne’s Valley Cup, an 18-hole, Ryder Cup- design charity match at Big Cedar Lodge’s Payne’s Valley Course, Woods’ very first public style set to open next month in Ridgedale,Mo The occasion will be usedSept 22, 3 days prior to the biennial matches were initially arranged to happen at Whistling Straits, and will include four-ball, foursomes and songs formats.

“Payne’s Valley is the first public golf course that I have designed. I couldn’t be prouder of how it turned out,” Woods stated. “It was an honor for me and my TGR Design team to work with Johnny Morris and Big Cedar Lodge on this spectacular golf course. I am thrilled that it will be featured during the Payne’s Valley Cup.”

Payne’s Valley is called after Payne Stewart, the Hall of Fame golf enthusiast and Ozarks local who passed away in 1999. Proceeds from this occasion will benefit the Payne Stewart Family Foundation, which supports recipients that were essential to the late Stewart, consisting of Kids Across America, the AJGA and The First Tee.

The action, which will consist of all 4 gamers mic ‘d …