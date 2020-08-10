Tiger Woods has work to do and not a lot of time to do it after PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO– The procedure Tiger Woods goes through to play competitive golf is not detailed in information, however it naturally includes more than a couple of toe touches and casual swings on the driving variety.

Woods is usually awake hours prior to his tee time, getting in a warm-up exercise and checking out with a fitness instructor, typically to have work done on his neck and his back.

Because he no longer takes a trip with his own physical training expert, Woods frequently depends on the fitness instructors supplied by the PGA Tour or, in the event of today’s PGA Championship, those on-site at TPC Harding Park.

So it is informing that throughout one of the practice-round days prior to the PGA Championship, Woods felt sufficient to give up that stop along the method to prepping for the competition, a enjoyable surprise for him in his fight with back tightness.

Big offer? Perhapsnot But for a person who makes news since he altered putters, Woods making it through a competition week with no physical problems is something to note.



1 Related

That may be the greatest takeaway for Woods after his tie for 37 th at the PGA Championship, where he shot a final-round 67, made a couple of more putts and normally left San Francisco with a brighter outlook than the overcast, misty skies depicted.

“To me, I always look at the health,” said Joe LaCava, Woods’ caddie. ” I believe he feels and looks healthy. That’s huge for me. If he’s sensation and looking healthy, I understand he can play. There were plenty of excellent quality drives, and [Sunday], …