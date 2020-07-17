Tiger Woods happy with his opening 71 amid muted atmosphere at Memorial | Golf News





Tiger Woods was happy to be in competition

Tiger Woods insisted that he did not have an issue with missing energy from the spectators as he reflected on a nice, if rusty, first competitive round since February.

Woods hadn’t played on the PGA Tour since that he hosted the Genesis Invitational five months ago, and that he found Muirfield Village playing firm, fast and breezy as he opened The Memorial Tournament with a great one-under 71, one of just 24 scores in red figures on day one.

Woods fired a 71 in his first PGA Tour round for five months

The five-time champion, playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, admitted his nerves were fluttering on the first tee, but that he made the perfect start with a birdie three, and he then clipped a wedge to tap-in range at the third to maneuver swiftly to two under.

But he found myself in rough trouble at the sixth and eighth and bogeyed both before settling himself with a nice run of pars which that he broke at the 15th, where that he came within inches of holing out for eagle with his delightfully-flighted third from over 100 yards.

Another errant tee shot cost him at the short 16th, but that he knocked a great second to 15 feet at the past and nailed the putt for the birdie which got him back underneath the card, and just five strokes adrift of leader, Tony Finau.

“It felt good,” said Woods. “I was a little bit rusty, but felt like over all it was a good beginning. It’s been a while since I’ve played, but I obtained off to almost a perfect start and got a feel for the round early, I simply did not make anything today. I had looks at birdies, but I really did not make much.

Woods felt he didn’t make enough putts on day one

“I was extremely pleased the way I drove it, my feel for my irons. I simply did not quite hit the putts hard enough. Most of my putts were dying, didn’t quite have sufficient oomph to it.

“I would like to have started with easier conditions, the wind was pumping and swirling all over the place, and it was different. It was hot, the ball was running, and when I watched last week it wasn’t doing that, and certainly the practice round it wasn’t doing that. But the golf course has changed. It’s got faster, and it’s only going to continue to get faster.”

Woods has rarely played competitive golf in today’s world, and that he admitted it absolutely was strange not to hear the reactions from the galleries, particularly at one of the marquee tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

Rory McIlroy was one shot much better than Woods in the first round

He added: “There were still a lot of moving carts and lots of media that have been moving around, nevertheless the energy was not the same minus the fans. That certainly was noticeable, mostly different. But there were still a lot of moving parts with camera crews.

“But I positively didn’t have any issue with energy and not getting the fans’ reactions out there. I still felt the same eagerness, edginess, nerviness starting out, plus it was good. It was a good feel. I have not felt this in some time.

“I was certainly feeling the edginess and nervousness and anxiousness of playing, and getting out there and feeling something I hadn’t felt in a while, and it felt good.”