Tiger Woods describes George Floyd death as a ‘shocking tragedy’ | Golf News





Tiger Woods is amongst a variety of sports activities professionals to have spoken out following George Floyd’s death

Tiger Woods has described the death of American George Floyd as a “shocking tragedy” however urged for an finish to the violent protests which have since surfaced throughout the United States.

Numerous outstanding athletes, together with NBA nice Michael Jordan, have expressed their condemnation and voiced their assist for the #BlackLivesMatter motion.

Woods mentioned he has all the time revered US regulation enforcement however that their use of pressure on Floyd, who died on May 25 after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck, “clearly” crossed a line.

“I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force,” Woods mentioned on Twitter.

“This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line.”

Woods likened the continued anti-police brutality marches and rallies throughout the nation to the Los Angeles riots of 1992, after 4 cops had been acquitted over the beating of motorist Rodney King.

“I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward,” the 15-times main champion mentioned.

“We could make our factors with out burning the very neighbourhoods that we reside in.

“I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society.”