Tiger Woods continues PGA prep with nine-hole loop Monday at Harding Park

SAN FRANCISCO– Tiger Woods continued his prep for the season’s very first significant champion with a nine-hole practice round on Monday at TPC Harding Park.

Following an 18- hole round on Sunday, Woods teed off simply after 1 p.m. (PT) and played the front 9 on a cool and overcast afternoon.

The PGA Championship will be Woods’ very first start considering that he connected for 40 th at last month’s Memorial and simply his 5th authorities occasion this season.

Woods was triumphant in his last 2 looks at Harding Park, winning a 2005 World Golf Championship and the ’09 Presidents Cup, where he went 5-0-0 teamed with Steve Stricker.

Woods is arranged to speak with the media at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.