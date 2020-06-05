Tiger Woods: Back will premiere on Sky Documentaries at 9pm on Friday | Golf News



















Don’t miss our particular Tiger Woods documentary at 9pm on June 5 on Sky Documentaries

Tiger Woods: Back is a brand new Sky authentic feature-length documentary, which premieres at 9pm on Friday, June 5 on our new channel – Sky Documentaries.

Based on the story of considered one of sports activities’ best ever comebacks, the Sky Original documentary takes an in-depth look into the golfer’s 2019 Masters victory with never-before-seen footage from the Sky Sports archive.

Woods received his fifth Masters 22 years after his first

There are unique interviews with Woods’ authentic coach Butch Harmon, six-time main champion Sir Nick Faldo, with Sky’s “voice of golf” Ewen Murray additionally contributing together with Jaime Diaz, Notah Begay III and marketing consultant neurological spinal surgeon, Dr Peter Hamlyn.

The feature-length movie accommodates beforehand unseen footage from the sporting star’s early profession, together with a candid interview along with his father, Earl, at the Greater Milwaukee Open in 1996 as Woods ready to make his skilled debut.

It charts his fast rise to fame, profitable 14 main championships in 11 years earlier than he suffered a monumental fall from grace in direction of the top of 2009.

Woods slips into the Green Jacket after his memorable win at Augusta

Woods resurrected his profession however discovered accidents onerous to stave off, and his again was a specific downside as he underwent 4 surgical procedures – the final of which was the spinal fusion operation which successfully gave him one final shot at main No 15.

And he silenced the doubters and confound his critics by dramatically profitable his fifth Masters, his 15th main and his personal private battle along with his thoughts, his physique and with the game itself.

