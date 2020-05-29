Tiger Woods: Back – Special new documentary on win at The Masters | Golf News



















Don’t miss our particular Tiger Woods documentary at 9pm on June 5 on Sky Documentaries

Relive one of many best comebacks in sporting historical past in a particular documentary, Tiger Woods: Back, this June on the new Sky Documentaries channel.

Using by no means-seen-earlier than footage and a bunch of unique interviews, the distinctive movie follows Woods’ journey from fearing he might by no means play competitively once more to silencing the doubters and claiming a historic 15th main title.

Woods’ {golfing} future appeared in jeopardy after 4 probably profession-ending again surgical procedures within the house of three years, leaving him unable to play a full schedule for a number of seasons and seeing him slide down the world rankings.

Woods stays the reigning champion at The Masters

The former world No 1 skilled battles along with his thoughts, physique and the game itself throughout a few years, resulting in questions on whether or not Woods would ever add to his main tally, just for him to confound his critics in outstanding style at the 2019 Masters.

Woods’ one-shot victory at Augusta National got here at the scene of his maiden main win some 22 years earlier, with the new programming providing unimaginable perception in regards to the lengthy highway again to success.

Woods is now a 5-time winner of The Masters

Six-time main winner Sir Nick Faldo and legendary coach Butch Harmon – who labored with Woods in the course of the “Tiger Slam” – are amongst these to characteristic within the movie, which additionally consists of Jaime Diaz, Notah Begay III, Ewen Murray and Consultant Neurological Spinal Surgeon Mr Peter Hamlyn.

