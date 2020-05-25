Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady as £16m raised for charity

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning held off a late problem to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady 1-up in a charity golf match in Florida on Sunday that raised $20 million for COVID-19 reduction efforts.

Woods, a 15-times main champion, and two-time Super Bowl winner Manning jumped out to a three-hole lead on the entrance 9 on the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound.

While Woods’s booming drives and Manning’s strong placing noticed the pair dominate the early holes, five-times main winner Mickelson and Brady gained the 11th and 14th to shave the result in one.

However, they have been unable to power additional holes after Woods delivered a dagger putt on 18 as darkness descended on his residence course.

The shot of the day got here from Brady on the seventh when he holed out from the green simply after NBA nice Charles Barkley, working as a commentator, had been giving the quarterback a tough time for his ice chilly begin.

“Shut your mouth, Chuck,” Brady mentioned with a smile.

But Brady, who joined Tampa Bay in March after 20 years with New England, had little time to revel within the second.

After giving a brief speech the place he informed his spouse and children he cherished them the six-times Super Bowl winner then cut up the seat of his pants whereas retrieving the ball from the cup.

Woods, who misplaced to Mickelson in a $9 million winner-take-all problem in 2018, congratulated Manning and Brady for their efficiency within the staff match play occasion, dubbed The Match: Champions for Charity.

“We all came together and were able to raise $20 million for those that have been so severely affected,” Woods mentioned.

“I take my hat off to Tom and Peyton. This is our arena, this is what we do for a living. I couldn’t imagine going on the field and do what they do,” he added with amusing.