Tiger Woods (68) is rolling his new putter a lot like the old one

SAN FRANCISCO– Tiger Woods described after his round on Thursday at the PGA Championship that his putter modification has actually remained in the works for over year.

Woods broke out a new Scotty Cameron today at TPC Harding Park, benching his dependable Newport 2 GSS, the Cameron design that he’s utilized throughout 14 of 15 significant triumphes.

The outcome? His finest strokes acquired: putting efficiency because January and a 2-under 68.

Woods stated the switch is targeted at taking pressure off his surgically fixed back.

“It’s difficult for me to bend over at times, and so practicing putting, I don’t spend the hours I used to. It wasn’t unusual for me to spend four, five, six hours putting, per day. I certainly can’t log that with my back being fused,” Woods stated. “Most of the guys on the Champions Tour have gone to longer putters as they have gotten older, because it’s easier to not bend over. This putter is just a little bit longer, and I’ve been able to spend a little bit more time putting.”

The new putter, which was produced him to utilize at last year's Open Championship, is comparable to his initial Newport, however it's shaft is