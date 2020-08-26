Tiger Woods: 2020 Masters Will be ‘Fun’ but ‘Very Different’ Experience

Now in the 3rd month of playing without fans, PGA Tour gamers have actually gotten utilized to the silence and the absence of on-site energy.

But the Masters, safeguarding champ Tiger Woods acknowledges, will be a lot more various.

“It’s going to make a big difference to all of us,” Woods stated Wednesday at the BMWChampionship “It has out here week-in and week-out. We simply do not have the very same kind of energy and the diversions.

“There at Augusta National, you just have all those roars that would go up if somebody did something, somewhere, and then scoreboard watching and trying to figure out what’s going on, there aren’t a lot of big leaderboards out there, so that will be very different.”

Augusta National revealed previously this month that the Masters, now rescheduled forNov 12-15, would be played without customers for the very first time. Woods stated when he initially went to Augusta to play a practice round in 1995, it was “eye-opening” simply just how much space there was on the course when it wasn’t lined with 40,000 viewers.

“When you put 40,000 individuals on such a little piece of home– …