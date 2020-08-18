Tiger Woods’ 11-year-old son wins Junior Golf tournament

Charlie bested all the kids contending in the age 11 classification, shooting 3 under 33 throughout 9 holes while ending up with 3 birdies. He beat the 2nd location finisher by 5 strokes.

Woods, 44, remained in presence, and he might be seen in images shared on social networks serving as Charlie’s caddy for parts of the occasion, bring his bag of clubs in between rounds.

This isn’t the very first timeWoods Sr has actually been seen visualized caddying for hisson In January, video surfaced of Charlie hitting balls on a practice range ahead of a junior tournament in Florida, with his papa guaranteeing him. The video, drawn from a range, set social networks abuzz.