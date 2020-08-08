Tiger Tracker Postscript: What. Happened. To. The. Putting?

Following Round 1, I started the postscript with these words: “Well, that was fun. And sort of unexpected.” After Friday’s 2nd round, I ‘d utilize the exact same 2 sentences however include one word: “Well, that was not fun. And sort of unexpected.”

Tiger Woods shot 2-over 72 at the PGA Championship at Harding Park and, for a minute, flirted with the cut line. He ended at even par after 2 rounds and in a tie for 44 th location, 8 shots off the lead.

Here are my ideas:

• Tiger putted terribly. There is no other method to explain it. It was horrendous. After the very first 7 holes he had actually just made 7 feet, 11 inches worth of putts. At that point he had actually missed out on from 7 feet, 8 feet and 12 feet, and none of those 3 efforts were especially near entering.

On Thursday, he made an overall of 115 feet worth of putts. On Friday it was just 49 feet.

“I really struggled with getting the speed of the greens today,” he stated. “They looked faster than what they were putting. They were firm coming into the greens, but they weren’t putting as fast as they looked, and then as the day wore on, they got a little more fuzzy, and got even slower, and I struggled even a little bit more hitting the putts hard enough.”

• It’s in fact incredible (or outstanding?) that Tiger was just 2 …