Tiger Tracker Postscript: Late triple bogey, poor 72 seal Tiger’s FedExCup fate

The round began with guarantee and ended in catastrophe. Here are a couple of ideas and observations after Tiger Woods’ 3rd round at the BMW Championship, as the ruling Masters champ now has simply one round left in his 2019-20 season:

• After 2 days of having a hard time amidst challenging conditions, Woods came out of evictions strong with an early-morning time along with PGA champCollin Morikawa Two birdies in his very first 5 holes assisted him make the turn in 2 under, and Woods didn’t drop a shot over his very first 9 holes.

• But practically instantly after making the turn, things began to go south. He didn’t strike a fairway tillNo 18, a run of 7 misses out on in a row off the tee, and was delegated rush on almost every hole merely to remain under par for the round.

• Things broke down on the par-4 17th, where his tee shot cruised into the water and his technique hooked into the trees. It caused a triple- bogey 7 and the greatest acne in a round of 2-over72 After the round, Woods decreased to talk with the media for the 2nd straight day.

• The last stat line on a round that started with some appealing indications and ended with his ball-striking breaking down at the joints: 6 of 14 …