Tiger Tracker Postscript: It took a little bit, but Woods warms up with a 68

Well, what do you understand? Tiger Woods cleans off his old Scotty Cameron putter and he begins making putts once again. The opening round of The Northern Trust was a smooth and stable one for Woods, as he tape-recorded 5 birdies and 2 bogeys to shoot 3-under68 It leaves him 4 shots off the lead.

Here are some things I believe I believe after 18 holes at TPC Boston:

• Tiger was spotted attempting to loosen his neck and back throughout his session prior to the round. He confessed that he was fuming oils used in an effort to get whatever working correctly.

He stated, “My lower back is used to it. It’s accustomed to it. We do it all the time just so I can get loose. I decided to put some up on my neck, and it’s not as tolerant as my lower back, so it gets awfully hot.”

He shot68 Guess it worked.

The Northern Trust: Full- field ratings|Full protection

Current FedExCup points standings

• It will constantly be unusual to hear no applause when Tiger is revealed on the very first tee. No matter for how long we go without galleries. Just stating.

• Hard to amount up this round. It did not begin especially well, despite the fact that he began on the 10th hole and needed to play the most hard stretch initially. He was 1 over after 8 holes, making one bogey and 7 pars and it appeared …