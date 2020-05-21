Tiger seized in Mexico after man tried to lasso it

Image copyright

Office of Environmental Protection, Mexico Image caption



The tigers had been seized days after considered one of them was filmed roaming the streets





Mexico’s Office for Environmental Protection has seized two Bengal tigers from a home in Jalisco state.

The animals had been found after a video was shared on social media of one of many tigers roaming the streets of town of Tlaquepaque, with a man trying to lasso it.

When questioned by officers, the proprietor might present proof that the animals had been legally in Mexico.

But he failed to present that he was complying with security laws.

Locals had been shocked to see quite a lot of males chasing the tiger by the streets and posted the video on social media.

The tigers – one male and one feminine – are aged 10 months and a couple of years and 9 months respectively and located to be in a great state of well being, with no indicators of mistreatment.

Officials mentioned they’d be returned to their proprietor if he might present he can present satisfactory security measures to shield most people.

Image copyright

Mexico’s Office for Environmental Protection Image caption



The tigers are being cared for by animal welfare officers





This isn’t the primary time reviews have emerged of Bengal tigers roaming the streets of Mexico.

Teen caught smuggling tiger cub into US

Tiger cub deserted at US-Mexico border

In 2017, a Californian man mentioned he purchased a cub for $300 (£235) from somebody who was strolling an grownup tiger in Tijuana.

He was arrested after he tried to smuggle the cub throughout the US border.