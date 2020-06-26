Tiger King’s Oklahoma Zoo The Focus Of Multi-Agency Animal Welfare Investigation

Oklahoma state authorities have begun an animal welfare investigation at Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park — the same place that has been the setting for Netflix‘s smash hit docu-series Tiger King.

According to a statement from Garvin Country Sheriff Jim Mullett, police force has received “numerous calls” concerning the park, with citizens concerned for the wildlife. Sheriff Mullett further noted he’s got requested the aid of other agencies, as well, like the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the US Department of Agriculture.

It’s unclear exactly what the focus is on with this specific investigation, though Mullett did reveal the clear presence of several injured animals there who are now “receiving veterinarian care in isolation and are being monitored by USDA.” PETA later shared pics purportedly from the park showing tigers covered in flies due to what they claim is poor sanitation. Uh-oh…

As you’ll recall, the park was previously owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better referred to as “Joe Exotic.” With his fascinating persona, the big cat-lover streamed in to people’s domiciles through the highly controversial docu-series before eventually winding up in jail for, among other activities, allegedly putting a hit on his longtime rival Carole Baskin.

Speaking of Baskin, in recent weeks, an Oklahoma judge ordered current owner Jeff Lowe at hand over ownership of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park to Baskin herself. She has offered to re-home all the animals in the park, aswell, though Lowe reportedly turned her down. Instead, he’s planning on bringing the animals to his or her own new zoo, Tiger King Park, in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Lowe has additionally recently been sued by hawaii of Oklahoma recently to cover right back taxes owed by the old park in Wynnewood. Whew!

Just visits show, even with the lights have switched off and the cameras have gone away, there’s still a lot of drama available at this park! It’ll probably never end, either — especially maybe not while Lowe is still playing around doing his thing over in Thackerville with his new exotic animal park…

What do U label of all this endless Tiger King drama, Perezcious readers? Do U think things will settle down once Carole takes get a handle on of the park and (presumably) puts all this craziness to a finish?

Will we ever see a 2nd season of the show, anyway?! Sound OFF together with your take on every thing down in the comments (below)…