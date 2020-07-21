Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe Says Cadaver Dogs Picked Up The Scent Of Human Remains On Joe Exotic’s Former Zoo Property!

What’s hiding at the Tiger King zoo?! If you ask Jeff Lowe, who was featured on the Netflix docuseries, human remains!!

This new development comes after the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, formerly owned by convicted felon Joe Exotic, was searched last week by Oklahoma police. Although no remains of humans were found on site, Lowe is interested in getting a second opinion, TMZ sources say.

After a team from The Travel Channel‘s Ghost Adventures brought in trained cadaver dogs that sniffed out a scent, authorities came in and ultimately found nothing. The show was initially visiting the Wynnewood, Oklahoma property to shoot an upcoming episode, with a spokesperson from the channel explaining to The Wrap:

“Cadaver dogs were brought in as part of the team’s ghost investigation and did pick up a scent, which is currently being investigated further.”

After the search was completed, it seems like Jeff wasn’t satisfied with the outcome and brought in a search team for a second opinion with four cadaver dogs at four different times giving a positive alert by the alligator pit. Sheriff Jim Mullett told KOCO 5:

“We take it serious. We took our time and we looked around; looked in the pond and dug down.”

TMZ insiders say the company swears by the accuracy of their results, and are suspicious of the outcome given by local deputies. Law enforcement found no human remains on site, aside from bones which appeared to be from a small animal with a tail. Sources close to the situation say Jeff is certain that something will come of a more thorough investigation. Meanwhile, insiders connected to Mr. Exotic say there are human ashes on the property, because people who died wanted to be scattered there, but that's all. This isn't the only investigation currently underway! A multi-agency animal welfare investigation is going down, into the care and upkeep of the animals on the property. PETA attorney Brittany Peet recently shared (below) in a statement: "The USDA's inaction allowed Joe Exotic to abuse and neglect animals for years, and so far, it's also failed to help the big cats held by Jeff Lowe. This ruling tells Jeff Lowe that he can no longer evade the court's authority and needs to come clean about the ways these lions are suffering in his custody. PETA looks forward to reviewing these records and getting these animals transferred to accredited sanctuaries."

