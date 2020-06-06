Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe Gets Reality TV Show

Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe is getting his personal actuality TV present.

FYI, Carole Baskin simply assumed management of Joe Exotic’s zoo from Jeff.

If you loved Tiger King, please flip your consideration to Jeff Lowe as a result of apparently, he’s managed to safe himself his very personal actuality present. The controversial zookeeper tells People that he and his spouse, Lauren Lowe, are “now signed for a reality TV show,” which can “divulge a lot more information” about his relationship with Joe Exotic.

“It’ll be our narrative on the Tiger King with evidence to support our sides of the stories,” Jeff stated. “And it will be about the transfer of all these beautiful animals from Joe’s facility to the new facility. And then the day-to-day struggle of running something as big as a 60-acre animal park and all the intricacies of the employment of zookeepers and fighting all of the animal rights groups.”

Meanwhile, Lauren hopes to shine a extra optimistic mild on the entire roadside zoo factor: “Just showing the animals going from small enclosures to bigger enclosures. We just want to put a brighter light on things because everybody wants to put a horrible light on roadside zoos. Every zoo is off of a road.”

The present is in preproduction proper now and filming B-roll, whereas “all of the big camera filming” will begin in just a few weeks, barring potential coronavirus restrictions.

As a reminder, Carole Baskin just lately gained management of Joe Exotic’s zoo as a part of a settlement, and Jeff says he’ll be leaving it for her in a state of “complete hell” as he opens his new park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

