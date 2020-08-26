‘Tiger King’s Carole Baskin not a fan of Chloe Fineman’s ‘SNL’ impression

“I could just slap that woman! [Laughs],” Baskin admitted on The Pet Show podcast with Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Jellinek from AudioUp.

CAROLE BASKIN IS ‘READY TO ASSIST’ IN RELOCATING JOE EXOTIC’S ANIMALS AFTER GAINING CONTROL OF HIS FORMER ZOO

“This whole, ‘My kitty, meow, meow, kitty, meow, and then she would just say these really weird words all in a row. That all became popular, I guess, in popular culture and people wanted me to talk like that on the Cameos. And I’m like, ‘I have no idea how to talk like that. That is not how I speak,'” she said.

Baskin also relayed a message to another “SNL” star, Kate McKinnon, who is going to play the big cat lover in an upcoming scripted TV series.

“[Kate] has not reached out to me and I really hope that she does before she gets too far down the line with it,” Baskin said. “I’d love to know what her take is on it and what she’s thinking to do and see if there was any way we could advise her.”

“We reached out to her through the media — because I don’t have any way of contacting Kate McKinnon — but we had posted publicly that we really hope that her or anybody that does any kind of follow-up programming doesn’t end up doing what Cardi B did and…