Tiger King’s Carole Baskin faces lawsuit from family of husband Don Lewis



Carole Baskin runs the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary.





Tiger King star Carole Baskin is dealing with a lawsuit from the family of her previous husband Don Lewis, who vanished in 1997 and is presumed dead.

Lewis’s family are likewise providing a $100,000 (₤76,300) benefit for info about what took place to him.

A legal representative for the family has actually submitted the lawsuit in an effort to force Baskin to offer proof on the record.

Lewis vanished a day prior to an arranged journey to Costa Rica, and was stated lawfully dead in 2002.

Lewis and Baskin began an animal sanctuary together in Tampa, Florida, which later on ended up being Big Cat RescueCorporation They were wed at the time of his disappearance, however he had actually applied for a limiting order versus her 2 months previously.

‘Unsavoury lies’

Theories about what took place to him formed part of the hit Netflix series, consisting of ideas that Baskin, who got most of his $6m (₤ 4.5 m) estate, was accountable for his disappearance.

She has vehemently denied having anything to do…