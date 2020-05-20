‘Tiger King’ Star Saff Surprised By ‘Johnny Tsunami’ Star on Zoom Call



Exclusive The Relunchables Podcast

Heeeere’s Johnny Tsunami– the famous Disney Channel personality– surprising the heck outta ‘Tiger King’ star Saff Saffery, and also it’s an amazing minute of shared fandom!

The shock celebrity experience decreased on “The Relunchables” podcast, while Saff was being spoken with by the host, Jordan Holtzer

Saff’s made obvious concerning desiring previous Disney Channel star Brandon Baker— star of ’90 s standards “Johnny Tsunami” and also “The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story”– to play him on the cinema. As you recognize, every person’s anticipating Joe Exotic‘s tiger stories to come to be an attribute movie

So, when Saff took a seat for the podcast, he obtained a large shock– Jordan hooked it up and also obtained Brandon to sign up with the Zoom call, and also Saff went complete fanboy. His preliminary response is valuable!

Brandon and also Saff talked for around 20 mins, and also while Saff is plainly a “Johnny Tsunami” superfan– ends up Brandon’s a large ‘Tiger King’ follower as well.