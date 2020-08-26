‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic’s husband says legal team will request presidential pardon

Passage, 23, explained during an appearance on “Good Morning Britain” on Wednesday how the defense for Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, plans to deliver the pardon request to President Trump.

NETFLIX’S ‘TIGER KING’ JOE EXOTIC SEEKS PRESIDENTIAL PARDON

“Joe’s legal team are sending out the requests for it next week or the week after,” the 23-year-old claimed. “They are driving a car all the way to D.C. to deliver it in person.”

“We all know the situation, the people who are actually in Joe’s life,” Passaged shared. “We know he was confronted with this plot to take out Carole.”

Passage also claimed Exotic was “in a really depressed mental state” and “taken advantage of by someone he thought he could trust” when it came to his legal mishaps.

“There is loads of evidence that proves it, that was not used in the court case, that was thrown out by the judge,” Passage alleged.

He also blamed the situation on competitors who were “trying to keep [Exotic] out of the business.

Passage went on to say that if the pardon is rejected, “the appeals process is really going to show the world exactly the situation that has happened.”

TRUMP, ASKED ABOUT POTENTIAL ‘TIGER KING’ PARDON, JOKES HE’LL ‘TAKE A LOOK’

The reality star then revealed new details about Season 2…