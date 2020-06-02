‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin granted control of Joe Exotic’s Oklahoma zoo properties: report

‘TIGER KING’: NOTARY WHO SIGNED WILL OF DON LEWIS, CAROLE BASKIN’S FORMER HUSBAND, DOESN’T REMEMBER IT

Per Court House News, Maldonado-Passage — higher recognized a Joe Exotic — dedicated fraud in 2011 when he transferred the properties to his mom, Shirley M. Schreibvogel as a way to maintain it out of attain for collectors ought to Baskin’s firm, Big Cat Rescue, win a lawsuit in opposition to Maldonado-Passage.

Control of the 16.4-acre property additionally comes with that of a handful of vehicles and cabins on the campus.

According to the outlet, a choose “further ordered the defendants to require their current zoo operator tenant to leave within 120 days and remove all the zoo animals on the property.”

Baskin and Maldonado-Passage had been engaged in an intense rivalry throughout the world of large cats, as chronicled in “Tiger King.”

Maldonado-Passage is presently serving a 22-year sentence in jail for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot in opposition to Baskin.

Big Cat Rescue didn’t instantly reply to Fox News’ request for remark.