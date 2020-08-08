Tiger King Star Carole Baskin Blasts Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Over Big Cats Used In WAP Music Video!

Carole Baskin is not a delighted female today, and we absolutely comprehend why when it concerns making use of big cats in home entertainment media!

The Tiger King star and long time big feline rescue activist wasn’t precisely delighted to see Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaborate for Wet A ** P ** sy, thinking about making use of big cats throughout the video!

The truth TELEVISION star and tiger fan spoke with TMZ about her response to the video itself, and she knocked the 2 female super stars, in addition to Kylie Jenner and others who made cameos in the immediately-infamous video.

For one, Carole stated continued media clips like these of abundant folks keeping tigers and leopards around as family pets will make “every ignorant follower want to imitate by doing the same.” We can’t argue with that! Obviously, glamorizing having tigers around as family pets was among Baskin’s essential concerns with those presumably more dubious tiger handlers and zoo operators included in the hit Netflix docs-series.

Aside from that, Baskin more notes that the cats themselves most likely were not in the exact same space as Cardi and the others throughout the shoots, however rather photoshopped in later on utilizing a green screen. That’s fine for the stars, however as Carole explains, utilizing green screens and brilliant lights to …