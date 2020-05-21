‘Tiger King’: Notary who signed will of Don Lewis, Carole Baskin’s former husband, doesn’t remember it

As viewers of the hit Netflix documentary collection “Tiger King” know, Joe Exotic, aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, pointed the finger at Baskin for enjoying a task in her husband’s 1997 disappearance. He was finally presumed useless.

Baskin has by no means been charged with any crime and launched a statement refuting the accusations made within the collection. Now, notary Sandra Wittkopp, whose signature could be discovered on Lewis’ will leaving management of the useless millionaire’s belongings to Baskin, says she doesn’t remember ever signing it.

‘TIGER KING’ STAR DOC ANTLE, BRITNEY SPEARS SHARED VMAS STAGE IN 2001

“I don’t remember a will at all,” Wittkopp advised the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting. “I was the housekeeper.”

According to Law & Crime, Florida legislation doesn’t require notaries to maintain recordings or journals of their acts. Journals are solely required for digital notarizations, the outlet stated.

Meanwhile, in a brand new episode of Fox Nation’s “Crime Stories,” former prosecutor Nancy Grace spoke to handwriting professional Thomas Vastrick, who advised her the signature on the paperwork giving Baskin the flexibility to take management of Lewis’ belongings had been extremely suspicious.

“In conducting the examination of the durable family power of attorney and the will, both of which were created on Nov. 21 in 1996, I was struck by the uncanny similarity between each set of signatures … the two witness signatures and the notary signatures,” stated Vastrick. ” When I cross-compared each of those sets of signatures, they were just ridiculously similar to each other.”

‘TIGER KING’ EARNS REACTIONS FROM CELEBRITIES LIKE CARDI B, KIM KARDASHIAN AND MORE: ‘I STAN HIM’

According to the Mississippi Center, the statute of limitations for forgery has since handed, that means if somebody had, in actual fact, signed Wittkopp’s title, that particular person couldn’t be prosecuted for the crime.

However, the revelation might make its means into one other case.

Wittkopp’s claims come lower than two months because the Netflix documentary was launched. The present garnered a lot consideration that it pushed the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to reopen the case, with Sheriff Chad Chronister asking for the general public to return ahead with any ideas they might have into Lewis’ demise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In late March, Baskin refuted accusations that she performed a task in her first husband’s disappearance and subsequent alleged homicide. The animal rights activist took to the Big Cat Rescue’s web site to vehemently deny the a number of allegations in opposition to her, together with that she ran Lewis’ physique by way of a meat grinder on the positioning.

A rep for Baskin didn’t instantly reply to Fox News’ request for remark.